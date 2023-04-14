Crab House

Aki Inomata

Combining resin, iconic architecture, a 3D printer, and a great sense of whimsy, artist Aki Inomata creates magical shells for hermit crabs. The series, which has been going on since 2009, is called Why Not Hand Over a Shelter to Hermit Crabs? I just love her inspiration for the project!

“This work was inspired by the fact that the land of the former French Embassy in Japan had been French until October 2009, and then became Japanese for the following fifty years, after which it will be returned to France…A piece of land is peacefully exchanged between two countries. While it is the same piece of land, our definition of it changes. In the same way, the appearance of hermit crabs changes completely as they exchange shelters. The hermit crabs in my piece, who exchange shelters representing cities of the world, seem to be crossing over national borders.” – Aki Inomata project statement

What a fun way to pay tribute to iconic architecture around the world!

Here’s a video of how hermit crabs trade shells, narrated by the iconic Richard Attenborough. What an amazing process!

You can follow the very creative Aki Inomata on her website and on Vimeo and Instagram.