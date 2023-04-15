My OBT

Repost: Never Too Old

8/13/19: It seems like quite a few of my friends have had anniversaries lately (and none of us are getting any younger), so today’s beautiful thing seems particularly appropriate. I found the gorgeous photography of Sujata Setia (A.K.A. But Natural Photography) in the Facebook feed of a photographer friend (Thanks, MM!), and as soon as I saw it, I knew I had to bring it to you lovelies.

Setia’s project features older real-life couples in the romantic engagement-like poses usually reserved for the young. When she approaches elderly couples and asks to take their picture, she is typically met with some resistance, especially when she starts directing their poses.

“I tell them to hold hands, kiss. The couples always laugh first, the husbands mostly. And then the shoots are always so full of laughter because both husband and wife are endlessly giggling.”

You can see more of Sujata Setia’s sweet, painterly photos on her website and her Instagram.

  3. lois
    April 15, 2023 at 9:12 am

    Oh my heart…these are so sweet.

  4. janhaltn
    April 15, 2023 at 9:33 am

    You are nevrertotp shaw Kiss. let them know how much you love then ——-Hal

