Melissa Meier

Brazilian artist Melissa Meier is internationally recognized for her evocative 3-dimensional installations, found-object sculptures, collages and photography. In her current series “SKINS”, Meier has created sculptural clothing hybrids. Today, I’d like to focus on her fanciful, playful, incredible assemblage costumes. I am really enjoying their sheer exuberance, and I can’t imagine how she collects and assembles materials in such staggering volume!

The project was inspired by skin-walkers from Brazilian and Native American lore. She creates constructions for her warrior women with natural materials including insect parts, leaves, stones, fur, eggshells, wheat, rice, crystals, scales, seeds, pasta, sticks, feathers, pinecones, and shells. Her assemblages are powerful wearable sculptures, empowering the models who wear them. Though the sculptures are fragile, Meier enjoys their ephemeral nature.

“At first I was inspired by the legends of indigenous people and how they used the skins of animals to transform into them, creating a bridge between the human and animal worlds. But as my work matured, I became equally interested in the future of fashion as an extreme form of kinetic sculpture.” – About Melissa Meier

You can see all of Melissa Meier’s imaginative work on her website and on Instagram.