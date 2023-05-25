Shortly after Beloved and I first got together, she was promoted and put on midnights. A late-night shift would have suited me down to the ground because I am very nearly 100% nocturnal. Beloved, though, struggled. There was a day when we went to a high-end department store. She hates shopping, but I needed something formal and was going to be a while. We had already been at it for a while, so I plunked Beloved in a chair against a wall, surrounded by our bags. Grateful to be sitting (and not shopping), she promptly powered down. Once I’d found what I was looking for, I was making my way back down the center aisle towards her when I realized 1. she was very, VERY soundly asleep, 2. she looked just the teensiest bit homeless, and 3. store security was approaching her from all sides, amidst much gesturing and muttering into walkie talkies. I sped up and chirped at her, “All done! Sorry to leave you sitting so long!” and the mall SWAT team faded away. Whew! That would have been some very awkward explaining.

Today’s adorable thing made me think of that, so I just had to share. This is the Instagram known as Miserable Men, a Public Service. It shows photos of men hanging in stores out waiting for someone, and they made me laugh.

