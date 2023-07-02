My OBT

Repost: Animeyed

Flora Borsi

5/8/17: Flora Borsi’s skill with digitally-altered photography is the stuff of legends. Her images have won many awards the world over, and the artist was even named the face of Adobe Photoshop in 2014. But for the self-portrait photo project she is calling Animeyed, Borsi is stepping outside her comfort zone. While she does use Photoshop to combine her self portraits with photos she’s taken of animals, her own look is not digital.  The artist uses colored contacts to match each animal’s eye color, then changes her hair color, and makes up her skin to better compliment the colors of her animal subjects.

These really are some of the most striking self-portraits I’ve ever seen. I hope you are as taken with them as I am!

You can follow Borsi on her website, and on Instagram, Facebook, Behance, and Tumblr.

All images property of Flora Borsi.

  bcparkison
    July 2, 2023 at 9:46 am

    Certainly different.

