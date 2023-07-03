Repost: But what does it have to do with French girls?

7/25/14: Here’s how I entertained myself last night when I couldn’t sleep. Perhaps you’ve heard of French Girls. It’s an app where people post selfies and then anyone can draw them. The response drawings are really fantastic. Some are beautiful, some are hilarious, some are just plain weird, but this is the most entertained I’ve been by a website that isn’t Etsy in quite some time.

I seriously had to cut myself off last night when it became clear that there was no end in sight. Can’t wait to get back on and see what’s new!

Update: I’ve just learned that the name comes from the line in Titanic, “Draw me like one of your French girls.” That makes sense. Sort of.

2023 Update: The French Girls experiment ended in 2018. However, you can still enjoy them on Instagram!