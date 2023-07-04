Repost: Getting Our Drag On

7/6/14: As I mentioned a few days ago, we once again participated in the annual Fire Island Drag Invasion. In case you don’t know what it’s about, here’s a good explanation of how it got started:

“Drag queens have always been an integral part of the bohemian Cherry Grove bar & club scene, but were frowned upon and practically forbidden in the more affluent and conservative Fire Island Pines of the 70s. Legend has it that in 1976, a Cherry Grove man in drag was denied service at the Botel, a Pines restaurant & bar. Upon hearing about this blatant discrimination against one of her sisters, the newly crowned Homecoming Queen of the Arts Project Cherry Grove, PANZI*, took it upon herself to lead a small group of 9 brave Cherry Grove girls in a water taxi into the Pines harbor one hot afternoon for what they expected to be a confrontational reception by the Pines. On the contrary, the Pines men were so surprised and entertained by this “Drag Queen Invasion” in the middle of the day that they welcomed them all to drinks at the Blue Whale bar for what now is a yearly celebration and tradition.” –FireIslandInvasion.com *She still hosts the event today!

Every year, we come up with a group costume, and get involved in the fun. I had to skip last year, but the year before, we did Toddlers and Tiaras and had a really terrific time. Having done the toddler thing, and the fairy thing, and the Victor/Victoria thing, we decided it was time to try the drag king thing. This year, we did a Sons of Anarchy parody. Bestie Dawn came up with the idea, then I did the logo and the makeup. I was really quite proud of us!

Not sure I am going to feel compelled to dress like a dude again any time soon, but it’s certainly been a fascinating experience. I got cruised a fair amount in the Pines, though I didn’t really get why. As a man, I think I’m totally generic. (That’s me in the middle with the hat and long beard. Without the hat, I couldn’t pick me out of a lineup.)

We didn’t feel like carrying a camera this year, but my phone pictures can be found here.

And my friends made a little movie with comparisons between the real guys and our makeup. That can be viewed here.

Hope you had as happy a July Fourth as I did (though I don’t see how that’s possible, frankly)!