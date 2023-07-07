Repost: Falling Stars

10/19/64: It is my birthday, so I’m posting what I want! Sorry, straight men, Beloved, and other non-fashionistas. Today, I couldn’t resist posting about the most amazing fashion show I’ve ever seen. (Dudes, butches, and Beloved, you are excused. Go do something sporty and come back tomorrow. But know that we are going to have cake and talk about you while you are gone.)

This is the Zuhair Murad Fall Winter 2015/2016 Haute Couture Show in Paris, and it made the glitter-crazed 12-year-old inside me squeal and clap like a maniac. His color palette is impeccable, his fabrics are glorious, his shapes are flattering (even if you’re not a stick insect like his models), and oh, the glitz quotient is breathtaking!

If you don’t want to take the time to watch the show (and for the record I think that’s a mistake), I’ve included a couple of highlights below the video. But at some point, I really recommend you give yourself a chance to zone out and watch it. There’s so much sparkle and such gorgeous colors, it turns a bit hypnotic. I found the effect to be very soothing. Like one of those glitter jars you give over-excited children.