Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume 78: Fun With Felt

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.)

2/18/16: You know how much fun I have at the poor felters’ expense, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Without Etsy’s felting community, where would I go for my special-occasion jewelry, my non-creepy stuffed animals, and my itchy clothing needs?

I tease, but there were plenty of wonderful finds, too. A search for “felted mobile,” for example, turned up so many beautiful, unique things, I was unable to choose… just… one.*

(*Just checking to see if you’re still with me.)

I was really blown away (and a little bit creeped out) by the amount of detail and character some of these artists could achieve. Of course, in true Etsy style, it wasn’t all pretty…

As usual, links to the items for sale appear below each picture. For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts.