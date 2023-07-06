Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume 78: Fun With Felt

This is listed as a crib mobile, but I’d hesitate to hang it in a baby’s room. It poses a gagging hazard.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/ ), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.)
2/18/16: You know how much fun I have at the poor felters’ expense, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Without Etsy’s felting community, where would I go for my , my special-occasion jewelry , and my non-creepy stuffed animals ? itchy clothing needs
I tease, but there were plenty of
, too. A search for “felted mobile,” for example, turned up so many wonderful finds , unique things, I was unable to beautiful … choose … just .* one
(*Just checking to see if you’re still with me.)
I was really blown away (and a little bit creeped out) by the amount of
and detail some of these character could artists . Of course, in true achieve , it wasn’t all Etsy style … pretty
As usual, links to the items for sale appear below each picture. For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts.
Surprisingly buxom “Dancing Ron Swanson.” By
Sofiasticated. Other than the bustline, they pretty much nailed it
No one will steal your phone if it’s safely tucked away in this hairy mole pouch. And hey, there’s a
! matching purse
Not what I expected to come up when I searched for felted shoes. Cute! By
FeltingBottega
Made-to-order buck headdress. If you know what this is for, please don’t tell me. At least he looks happier than
this guy
Some of these so-called “wearables” are so crazy, it makes me wonder if
is real and shops on Etsy. Effie Trinket
John McCain has really let himself go.
Hate people? Painfully shy? Just want to be left alone? This scarf should ensure that you get some alone time!
scarf This would work, too
“Courtesan” shawl that looks more like a puta rag.
This looks to me like one of those photos where you get tricked into staring at it for 5 minutes before realizing it’s
. body paint on naked man parts
I assume this thing is wearing baby clothes because it ate the baby. Never trust a
dingo.
I am so tempted to get this badge holder just to see the looks on my coworkers’ faces. By
BadgeBlooms
If their inspiration was bile, they’ve nailed it!
No, I don’t know why I need it. Give me a minute, and I’ll think of something. By
HandmadeByNovember who also does some very good things with mice
Two heads definitely not always better than one. (Just ask the head on the right.)
This is not just any felted leech. No, sir. This is a CUSTOM leech, because that’s definitely a thing people want.
In case you were wondering, this is a boy necklace.
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
Categories:
Art, Chutzpah, Crafts, Design, Etsomnia™, Fashion, Humor | Tags: art, Crafts, decor, dolls, Etsomnia, etsy, fashion, felting, humor, interior design, Postaday, shopping, ugly | Permalink.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
July 6, 2023 at 6:32 am
As usual some fairly scary stuff
LikeLike
July 6, 2023 at 7:12 am
The mermaid. The mermaid only!
LikeLike
July 6, 2023 at 8:33 am
Don’t see any thing I need.
LikeLike