Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume 78: Fun With Felt

by 3 Comments

This is listed as a crib mobile, but I’d hesitate to hang it in a baby’s room. It poses a gagging hazard.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.)

2/18/16: You know how much fun I have at the poor felters’ expense, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Without Etsy’s felting community, where would I go for my special-occasion jewelry, my non-creepy stuffed animals, and my itchy clothing needs?

I tease, but there were plenty of wonderful finds, too. A search for “felted mobile,” for example, turned up so many beautiful, unique things, I was unable to choosejustone.*
(*Just checking to see if you’re still with me.)

I was really blown away (and a little bit creeped out) by the amount of detail and character some of these artists could achieve. Of course, in true Etsy style, it wasn’t all pretty

As usual, links to the items for sale appear below each picture. For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts.

Surprisingly buxom “Dancing Ron Swanson.” By Sofiasticated. Other than the bustline, they pretty much nailed it

No one will steal your phone if it's safely tucked away in this pouch complete with hairy mole. By KnitaFrolic

Not what I expected to come up when I searched for felted shoes. Cute! By FeltingBottega

Made-to-order buck headdress. If you know what this is for, please don't tell me. By gladyspaulus

Some of these so-called "wearables" are so out there, it makes me wonder if the makers think the Hunger Games world is real. By amazingowl

Some of these so-called “wearables” are so crazy, it makes me wonder if Effie Trinket is real and shops on Etsy.

Poor John McCain. By SerrafeltOriginals

John McCain has really let himself go.

I'm just imagining that thing staring at me on the subway. Eek! By Filcant (who else?)

Straddling the line between cute and derpy are the line of tea cozies made by jannio

This maker’s line of tea cozies straddles the line between kind of cute and full-on derpy

“Courtesan” shawl that looks more like a puta rag.

You know I can't resist a mermaid! By lovebluecats

This looks to me like one of those photos where you get tricked into staring at it for 5 minutes before realizing it’s body paint on naked man parts.

I assume this thing is wearing baby clothes because it ate the baby. By DollThreadsandClay

I assume this thing is wearing baby clothes because it ate the baby. Never trust a dingo.

I am soooo tempted to get this badge holder just to see the looks on my coworkers' faces. By BadgeBlooms

This is quite a good job if the inspiration was bile. By sassafrasdesignl

If their inspiration was bile, they’ve nailed it!

No, I don't know why I need it. Give me a minute, and I'll think of something. By HandmadeByNovember

No, I don’t know why I need it. Give me a minute, and I’ll think of something. By HandmadeByNovember who also does some very good things with mice

These are bridal shoes. Can you imagine what else the bride is wearing?

I love how over it the head on the right looks. By papermoongallery who specializes in bug-eyed felting

Two heads definitely not always better than one. (Just ask the head on the right.)

This is not just any felted leech. No, sir. This is a CUSTOM leech, because that's definitely a thing people want. By WednesdayInBlack

This felted "flower" necklace seems to be getting a little excited. By MazzsFibreArt

In case you were wondering, this is a boy necklace.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume 78: Fun With Felt

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    July 6, 2023 at 6:32 am

    As usual some fairly scary stuff

    Like

    Reply
  2. lois
    July 6, 2023 at 7:12 am

    The mermaid. The mermaid only!

    Like

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    July 6, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Don’t see any thing I need.

    Like

    Reply

