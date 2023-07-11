VRAM Jewelry

Los Angeles-based VRAM Jewelry creates the most glorious fine metal and gemstone jewelry, and I’m drooling over all of it! This stuff is 100% up my alley. In addition to their showroom in L.A., the brand is also carried by luxury retailers the world over. In case you missed it, ‘luxury’ was the key word in that sentence. These pieces are not priced for the masses, but they look as luxurious as their prices would indicate.

The main artist and label creator, Vram Minassian, was inspired by his father, a jeweler in Lebanon. And while definitely modern in form, those Lebanese roots can also be found in Minassian’s creations. The artist now know for his jewelry was originally an art gallery owner, and his love of modern art also heavily influences the pieces he creates.

“Inspiration often isn’t an epiphany or any one tidy story. I think that happens sometimes but in my experience it is usually accumulation. Synthesis. I’ve been a collector of modernist and maker art for my entire adult life. In the 2010s I owned a gallery representing ceramic artists, bench jewelers, etc… My studio is filled with sculptures and artifacts.” – Vram Minassian interview with Jewellery Pursuer

You can join me in drooling over VRAM Jewelry’s wonderful pieces on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.