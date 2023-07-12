Not-So-Northern Lights

I popped onto The Weather Channel’s website this week to see what was headed our way and the top story stopped me in my tracks. Amazingly, some Northern states that don’t typically get to see the Northern lights may be able to view them tonight and tomorrow night!

Apparently, due to an 11-year solar cycle that peaks in 2025, the lights are visible farther south because of a shift in the sun’s magnetic fields. During peak aurora borealis viewing season (late winter/early spring), the lights were even visible as far south as North Carolina, Arizona, and central California. Parts of southern England and Ireland have also been treated to the light show.

The solar storm will bring the aurora borealis to at least parts of the following states:

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Montana

New Hampshire

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

South Dakota

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

According to the University of Alaska’s Geophysical Institute, the best time for viewing will be between 10 PM and 2 AM local time, assuming you have a clear night and can get away from your local light pollution. I’d love to hear if you manage to see something!

In the meantime, below are some of the more amazing Northern lights photos from Instagram!

You can check The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 30-minute forecast website for locations and intensities of the phenomena.