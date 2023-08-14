Repost: Peek-a-Boo Clothes

5/28/17: A few months ago, I brought to you the joyous, whimsical fashion art made using everyday objects by Edgar Artis. Today, I want to show you the fashion illustrations he makes using pencils, scissors and the world around him.

I really admire Artis’s ability to see patterns in scenery, and some of these designs are so successful, I want to wear them!

All images property of Edgar Artis.