My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Peek-a-Boo Clothes

by 1 Comment

Edgar Artis

5/28/17: A few months ago, I brought to you the joyous, whimsical fashion art made using everyday objects by Edgar Artis. Today, I want to show you the fashion illustrations he makes using pencils, scissors and the world around him.

I really admire Artis’s ability to see patterns in scenery, and some of these designs are so successful, I want to wear them!

All images property of Edgar Artis.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Peek-a-Boo Clothes

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge
    August 14, 2023 at 6:21 am

    These are great. Has anyone alerted Alicia Keys to the dress that is on fire?

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.