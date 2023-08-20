My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Without Music Part II…

by Leave a comment

without

5/13/18: Back in 2016, I did a post about the “without music” trend on YouTube. These are music videos with the music removed and some fairly imaginative foley (sound effects) and vocals added back in to replicate the original audio. I’ve been on the set of a number of music video recordings over the years, and I can tell you that what actually goes on when the sound isn’t going to be used is pretty hilarious.

The first video below surfaced on my Facebook feed yesterday, and it was too fun to keep to myself. Then, down the predictable rabbit hole I went, so here are my top three favorite recent #WITHOUTMUSIC offerings. Enjoy!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.