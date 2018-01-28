The winner of the 2017 American Architecture Prize in the Small Architecture category has been announced, and it’s a knock-out! This is the Butterfly Studio by Valerie Schweitzer Architects, a beautiful little building tucked away in the a beautifully-manicured garden behind a family home in Westport, Connecticut. Inspired by the closing of a butterfly’s wings, this 350 square-foot art studio and private office is meant to serve as a peaceful retreat as well as a work space.
Lovingly constructed of glass, steel, concrete, and teak, the structure put an emphasis on sustainability, using natural cross-ventilation and natural light to make it an ideal structure for daytime work at any time of the year. Looking like crystal shards emerging from the earth, it reminds me of a cute version of Superman’s Fortress of Solitude. I think I could do some outstanding work in there!
Go check out Valerie Schweitzer Architects’ website for more of their beautiful builds.
All images property of Valerie Schweitzer Architects. Photos by Tom Leighton.
January 28, 2018 at 9:42 am
Wouldn’t this be a fun place to work. My son has built a strange “little” house that looks very much like this. I think he used left over material. He has developed a system to secure sip panels into metal Ibeams. The results is very energy efficient. There is one built on Long Island that has an elect. bill of about $ 25.00 in the cold of the year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 28, 2018 at 11:05 am
Your son’s little house sounds amazing! Is he an architect?
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 28, 2018 at 11:47 am
No…he has a commercial roofing business and developed this system on the side. It is called Siplock Systems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 28, 2018 at 12:29 pm
It sounds really interesting! How nice to have someone with skills in the family!
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 28, 2018 at 11:33 am
I am a sucker for slick and teak, I suppose because my mother’s house was a mid-century home decorated in Danish modern style. I aspire to a tiny house too! Thanks for sharing this beauty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 28, 2018 at 12:29 pm
‘m a sucker for those things, too. I think I could do such great work in that studio!
LikeLike
January 28, 2018 at 2:45 pm
What a charming little space. It’s rather tardis-like too I think I’m that the interior shots make it seem quite spacious. All that light would make it perfect for an art studio. My art space is my kitchen table (we have a dining table so I don’t have to share the space at least) so even a small space like that would be a huge improvement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 28, 2018 at 4:02 pm
I agree that it totally looks bigger on the inside! As you know, we’re basically living in a shoe box, so any extra space would be amazing, but I find this design to be particularly inspiring!
LikeLike