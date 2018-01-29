Snail Adventures

Amateur German photographer Gabi Stickler is a big fan of small creatures, but her far-and-away favorite is snails. Though she only began taking pictures in 2015, I think it’s safe to say she’s become very adept at capturing the beauty and personality (?) of her subjects. Though they look like composites, Stickler’s photos are all taken in situ. She doesn’t use Photoshop for anything but the usual cropping and color correcting. She refers affectionately to her subjects as “beautiful, curious and courageous” creatures, and her fondness for them comes through loud and clear in her pictures.

If you go to her website, you’ll see that many of her photos are of her other favorite subject, her golden retriever Mali, who seems every bit as interested in snails as Sticker is.

You can follow the adventures of Stickler and Mali (and snails) on the photographer’s website and also on Facebook.

All images property of Gabi Stickler.