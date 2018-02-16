Feathered Finery

Of all the costume-making materials with which I’ve worked, feathers are both my favorite and my least favorite. I learned the hard way that when you cut a feather, those wee fibers go absolutely everywhere, and like glitter, only time and vigilance can eradicate them. So I have extra respect (and sympathy) for designer Julia Chew of Xiaolin Design. Her Tampa, Florida, studio must be lousy with the stuff.

Chew creates luxurious, dramatic-yet-wearable designs that I long to see (and pet) in person. Her use of feathers combined with silk fabrics in classic designs all look to me like they belong on movie stars or royalty. Delicious!

“Known best for hand-sewn couture garments, Chew’s creations are becoming all the rage and gaining international recognition. Inspired by nature, Xiaolin’s F/W ’13 collection portrays a haunting approach to fashion. Her aesthetic sensibilities brazed with the wildness of the woods ignite a chimera-like essence in her collection…” -EnVie Magazine

You can see more of Chew’s fantastic designs in her Etsy shop.

All images property of Julia Chew/Xiaolin.