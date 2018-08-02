Etsomnia™ 192: Statement Rings

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I love rings. Always have. I have a fairly embarrassing-sized collection, and I used to wear them all the time. Not sure why I got out of the habit, but I have a friend who always wears large, interesting, bold rings, and she’s inspired me to start wearing them again. (That’s right, Annie, I’m talking about you!) Accordingly, I thought I’d go hunting for a wee bauble to inspire me.
But being me, once I headed down the statement ring rabbit hole, rather than trying to find something I’d wear, I found myself hunting for rings no one should wear. In terms of sheer ugliness, Etsy’s ring selection wins the prize. Although I did find many truly spectacular statement rings, the hideous offerings were thick on the ground. Quite a few of the rings I found were big and beautiful, but there were also a lot that were just big. There were inexpensive lovelies and pricey uglies. And of course, there were some things that shouldn’t even be looked at. (And definitely do NOT click this link.) I should warn you that this is a long one. Once I got started, I just couldn’t stop.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
August 2, 2018 at 8:07 am
I know I’m not alone in having clicked the link you told us not to click. I have no regrets. It made some of those other rings look positively tasteful by comparison and you’ve got to admire someone who thinks of a slang based pun and runs with it all the way. Autocorrect turned “runs” into “rims” so even my phone is at it.
I used to have loads of statement rings in my teens and early 20s then two things happened: I had to have practical hands and my fingers got plumper. I do statement bracelets and necklaces instead now. Some of those rings definitely aren’t designed to be worn by anyone who intends using their hands.
LikeLike
August 2, 2018 at 8:46 am
Who, if anyone, buys this stuff.? I am always amazed at the cost of desiging somethings that will never be a sale out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 2, 2018 at 8:55 am
One wonders. I suspect there is a whole world of frustrated crafters out there, just dying for a sale.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 2, 2018 at 9:11 am
Like me with my cards.LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 2, 2018 at 12:40 pm
And me with my jewelry in the eighties. My mother used to say failure is character building. No wonder I’m so overflowing with character…
LikeLike
August 2, 2018 at 10:45 am
Oh my, I love rings bt these? Oy vey! lol. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 2, 2018 at 12:40 pm
I know. On the bright side, most of them would make good weapons in a pinch.
LikeLike