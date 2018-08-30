My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 194: Pearl Jam

by

Described as a penguin with a six-pack, this looks more to me like a duck shoplifting a bag of oranges

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I grew up in a pearl-wearing family, in a pearl-wearing community. Ladies all wore them for every occasion, which is maybe why I took such a long, strong dislike to the things. It wasn’t until we went to Hawaii that I developed an appreciation for them. But though it took me many years to really love pearls, I am now a huge fan, especially of modern pearl settings. Etsy however, nearly put me off the things. And not only is much of the jewelry ugly, they also seem to stick pearls (and their cheap counterfeits) haphazardly to nearly every surface, regardless of how horrible they look, with sometimes unsettling results.

pearl 1

I own a pair of these, and they are hands down my favorite earrings. By the lovely and talented AsunAguilera

The description calls it “super hip.” Looks more like “broken hip.”

Sometimes, after searching for Etsomnia stuff, I need to apologize to my eyes.

OMG want!!! By 1001ArtBeads

This is a “wedding slave” bracelet. I don’t know what she’s a slave to, but it certainly isn’t fashion.

Holy moly, that’s a lot of embellishment. Looks like it would cause back problems.

I still have my mother’s lambskin wedding gloves with pearl buttons! This pair sold by AuntieJeansEmporium

Orifice-shaped pearls are just never going to catch on. I hope.

I’ll say this. The pearls aren’t the worst part.

What a beautiful bohemian bridal wreath! By NoVaBridal

U is for Ugly!

This “elegant” brown pearl pendant looks to me like a bit of undigested potato. If you know what I mean. And I think you do.

It took me a minute to figure out what this purse reminded me of, but eventually, it came to me.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 194: Pearl Jam

  1. bcparkison
    August 30, 2018 at 7:16 am

    I love pearls. Don’t have the real kind but I do love them.

    Like

    Reply

