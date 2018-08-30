Described as a penguin with a six-pack, this looks more to me like a duck shoplifting a bag of oranges
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I grew up in a in a pearl-wearing family, . Ladies all wore them for pearl-wearing community , which is maybe why I took such a long, strong dislike to the things. It wasn’t until we went to every occasion that I developed an Hawaii . But though it took me many years to really love appreciation for them , I am now a pearls , especially of huge fan . Etsy however, nearly put me modern pearl settings . And not only is much of the jewelry off the things , they also seem to stick pearls (and their ugly ) cheap counterfeits to nearly haphazardly , regardless of every surface , with sometimes how horrible they look . unsettling results
I own a pair of these, and they are hands down my favorite earrings. By the lovely and talented
AsunAguilera
The description calls it “super hip.” Looks more like “broken hip.”
Sometimes, after searching for Etsomnia stuff, I need to apologize to my eyes.
This is a “wedding slave” bracelet. I don’t know what she’s a slave to, but it certainly isn’t fashion.
Holy moly, that’s a lot of embellishment. Looks like it would cause back problems.
I still have my mother’s lambskin wedding gloves with pearl buttons! This pair sold by
AuntieJeansEmporium
Orifice-shaped pearls are just never going to catch on. I hope.
I’ll say this. The pearls aren’t the worst part.
What a beautiful bohemian bridal wreath! By
NoVaBridal
U is for Ugly!
This “elegant” brown pearl pendant looks to me like a bit of undigested potato. If you know what I mean. And I think you do.
It took me a minute to figure out what this purse reminded me of, but eventually,
. it came to me
