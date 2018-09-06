Etsomnia™ 195: Tunic Time

“Fairy tunic.” Lies. I know many fairies and I am confident 100% of them would immediately kill it with fire.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I admit it. I’m a tunic fiend. Easily a third of my (considerable) closet space is with tunics. I filled to bursting . They’re the fluffy, middle-aged woman’s love them (next to rosé, of course). And many of my best friend came from Etsy. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a load of hands-down faves … Many of the offerings were dogs out there and sad and bad . made me mad
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
I wouldn’t recommend wearing this around the chickens. They might stop laying.
What I take away from this styling is that they don’t really want us to buy (or even look at) the tunic.
I try not to make fun of the disadvantaged, and this tunic is way behind the curve.
While it may not actually hide you from deer and other game, I’m pretty sure everyone else will look right past you!
Oh, how I love a good silk beach coverup! By
WKNDS
I think it’s watching me…
Looking deranged is surprisingly expensive!
Gorgeous, from my favorite designer, Nancy from
Dare2BStylish (who made most of my favorite clothes)
“Hmm. What is this missing? I know, A DUCK!”
That’s right, keep walking. Nobody wants your unfortunate fashion sense here.
When I spotted this, I actually yelped. That’s never good.
Q. Do you like my tunic?
A. (slaps wearer and runs away)
I’ve heard that a lot of drugs get taken at music festivals, but I’m betting not enough to make this “festival wear” palatable.
While it may be tricky to figure out which side is the front, I doubt it matters.
I’ve been wearing chiffon tunics like this all summer, and I love them! By
MarchSevenStudios
From the Rumspringa Resort Collection
Looks like somebody forgot to use the delicate setting…
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
Categories:
Etsomnia™, Fashion, Humor, Shopping | Tags: clothing, Etsomnia, etsy, fashion, funny, humor, plus size, Postaday, tunic | Permalink.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
September 6, 2018 at 8:27 am
I’m with you. I’m also pretty short and tunics just make me look like I’m wearing my mothers clothes
LikeLike
September 6, 2018 at 8:51 am
I love tunics, ponchos, and kimono sleeved blouses. The latter are my best friend during the hot months when I want to wear as little as possible whilst also covering up my flab. I actually cannot pick a favourite worst item from this week’s Etsomnia selection. There are just too many horrors.
LikeLike
September 6, 2018 at 11:38 am
I like tunics also. Love that you have found so many unique ones to share with us. The deranged tunic would have worked well when I was pregnant years ago. Or maybe I could order it for loungewear at home. My husband would accidentally on purpose destroy it in the laundry somehow, I’m sure. The “yelped” tunic is also interesting if you want to show some skin. I have no creative or artistic talents so I should probably be quiet, but I wonder don’t these creative types have friends or families to give them constructive criticism? Thanks for the chuckle!
LikeLike