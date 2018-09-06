Etsomnia™ 195: Tunic Time

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I admit it. I’m a tunic fiend. Easily a third of my (considerable) closet space is filled to bursting with tunics. I love them. They’re the fluffy, middle-aged woman’s best friend (next to rosé, of course). And many of my hands-down faves came from Etsy. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a load of dogs out there… Many of the offerings were sad and bad and made me mad.

