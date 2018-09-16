In all my years of blogging, I honestly never thought I’d be blogging about soap, yet here we are. These are the gorgeous natural soap bars by Pink Macaroon Studio.

I’ve profiled quite a few bakers and confectioners over the years whose wares readers characterized as ‘too pretty to eat.’ I have no such qualms about edible treats, which spoil if you don’t eat them, but I confess I’d hesitate to actually let anyone use these beauties. They put me in mind of a bowl of fancy soaps my mother kept in the downstairs bath, which were meant to be admired but never touched. When I was a child, a friend once mistakenly used one of the delicate, pearlescent, shell-shaped dainties, and I thought my mother was going to have a stroke. You know what? Scratch that. I am going to buy some of these beauties, and when they come, I will use them. Here’s the motto of the day:

Life’s short. Use the Soap.

You can purchase Pink Macaroon’s beautiful items in their Etsy shop.

All images property of Pink Macaroon Studio, used with permission.