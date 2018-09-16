In all my years of blogging, I honestly never thought I’d be blogging about soap, yet here we are. These are the gorgeous natural soap bars by Pink Macaroon Studio.
I’ve profiled quite a few bakers and confectioners over the years whose wares readers characterized as ‘too pretty to eat.’ I have no such qualms about edible treats, which spoil if you don’t eat them, but I confess I’d hesitate to actually let anyone use these beauties. They put me in mind of a bowl of fancy soaps my mother kept in the downstairs bath, which were meant to be admired but never touched. When I was a child, a friend once mistakenly used one of the delicate, pearlescent, shell-shaped dainties, and I thought my mother was going to have a stroke. You know what? Scratch that. I am going to buy some of these beauties, and when they come, I will use them. Here’s the motto of the day:
Life’s short. Use the Soap.
You can purchase Pink Macaroon’s beautiful items in their Etsy shop.
All images property of Pink Macaroon Studio, used with permission.
September 16, 2018 at 8:11 am
Pretty! I have a friend who makes handmade soap. (Cedar Thicket llc.) She comes up with really wonderfully smelling combos from herbs etc. They have healing effects too.
September 16, 2018 at 1:56 pm
How wonderful! I love the idea of healing soap.
September 16, 2018 at 9:40 am
I love “artisan” soaps and I use them and give them to others freely. You are correct, Life’s short. Use the soap!
September 16, 2018 at 1:56 pm
Use the soap!
September 16, 2018 at 2:13 pm
These are gorgeous. My 12 year old son loves things like semi-precious stones and geodes (he’s my Gollum-Magpie kid) so he would particularly love these. I am with you on just using the fancy soaps. Life is definitely way too short to keep saving things for “best”. One of my sisters used to collect soaps when she was wee. At first my parents would find her fancy shaped soaps but then they realised that she didn’t care whether it was just a normal bar or some fancy handmade artisan soap. Her collecting was forced to come to an end when my mother discovered that she was not just sniffing the soap but was also licking and nibbling it. So there is another weird anecdote about my family I am sharing on your blog!
