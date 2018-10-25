Etsomnia™ 201: Unconventional Materials Challenge

“Rave glasses.” Materials: metal jockstrap, cheap sunglasses, dog.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.Since the beginning, I have been a huge Project Runway fan, and my favorite episodes are always their unconventional materials challenges. And since the last season ended nearly a year ago, I thought I’d amuse myself while I wait with an exploration of what crazy/fantastic wearables Etsy had to offer. I was NOT disappointed!
October 25, 2018 at 8:37 am
Some of these look unbelievably uncomfortable. Love the metal tab dress though!
October 25, 2018 at 8:39 am
I kind of love it, too.
October 25, 2018 at 8:52 am
I’m going to hit the like button in a moment because there isn’t an ‘aghast’ button. On the kiss-my…. is that a real butt or are the implants within the dress (god I hope so). I actually missed the boobs on the last one because of the head/face thing. The ‘life of the party’ brings to mind the conversation ‘do I look fat in this dress’/’yes, it doesn’t hide the extra 40lb’. “Why no dollheads?” ->> ROFL.
October 25, 2018 at 10:12 am
Thank you! Very glad I made you reach for the ‘aghast’ button. That’s high praise (on Thursdays)
October 25, 2018 at 8:54 am
As I stopped by the site before work, and the lengthy commute, I am now wondering how many similar looks I might see on my bus. Before you chortle and say no to yourself, I can assure you that is not the answer.
October 25, 2018 at 10:13 am
Unless there are pictures, it didn’t happen…
