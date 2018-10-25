Etsomnia™ 201: Unconventional Materials Challenge

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.Since the beginning, I have been a huge Project Runway fan, and my favorite episodes are always their unconventional materials challenges. And since the last season ended nearly a year ago, I thought I’d amuse myself while I wait with an exploration of what crazy/fantastic wearables Etsy had to offer. I was NOT disappointed!

