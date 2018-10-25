My OBT

Etsomnia™ 201: Unconventional Materials Challenge

“Rave glasses.” Materials: metal jockstrap, cheap sunglasses, dog.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.Since the beginning, I have been a huge Project Runway fan, and my favorite episodes are always their unconventional materials challenges. And since the last season ended nearly a year ago, I thought I’d amuse myself while I wait with an exploration of what crazy/fantastic wearables Etsy had to offer. I was NOT disappointed!

“Future bikini.” Materials: birthday wrapping paper, Cylon fetish.

“Upcycled party dress.” Materials: musty fabric, tea, no social invitations. Ever.

“Upcycled mini.” Materials: soda can tabs, diabetes, entourage.

“Lady Death Headdress.” Materials: rhinestone skull, tulle, exquisite taste! By Mascherina

“Avant Garde Prom Dress.” Materials: florist’s tulle, dust mites, no-show date.

“Rainbow Fairy Gown.” Materials: Unicorns, pageant entry fees, birthday-cake-flavored vodka.

“Dance Wear.” Materials: Plastic seagull (see crotch), metal seahorse lawn decorations, too many comic books.

“Beautiful Blue Everything.” Materials: almost everything. Question: Why no doll heads?

“Social Media Fascinator.” Materials: glitter, hashtags, desperate need for attention.

“Couture Corset.” Materials: hot glue, silver paint, third-degree burns.

“Metal Fringe Dress.” Materials: metal discs, silk, post-modern flapper fabulousness! By SHOPMORPHEW

“Kiss My Dress.” Materials: petroleum products, butt implants, bad manners.

“Fashion-Forward Cutoffs.” Materials: jeans, plastic, unanswered questions.

“Birthday Gift for Sewer.” Materials: baseball cap, vintage tape measures, Project Runway obsession! By UpcyclingByMilo

“Fabulous XXL Headdress.” Materials: rivets, live chicken, bad thoughts.

“Dress For Any Season.” Materials: plastic, prop gravestone, scoliosis.

“Bohemian Coat.” Materials: wool, tapestry, loads of style! By Aistefashion

“Life of the Party Dress.” Materials: paper fringe, birthday banners, Party City store credit.

“Unisex Recycled Coat.” Materials: quilt, roadkill, this stuff.

“Rave Bra.” Materials: rubber, string, stuck jars.

  1. rogermoorepoet
    October 25, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Some of these look unbelievably uncomfortable. Love the metal tab dress though!

    Reply
  2. Skyscapes for the Soul
    October 25, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I’m going to hit the like button in a moment because there isn’t an ‘aghast’ button. On the kiss-my…. is that a real butt or are the implants within the dress (god I hope so). I actually missed the boobs on the last one because of the head/face thing. The ‘life of the party’ brings to mind the conversation ‘do I look fat in this dress’/’yes, it doesn’t hide the extra 40lb’. “Why no dollheads?” ->> ROFL.

    Reply
  3. Anthony
    October 25, 2018 at 8:54 am

    As I stopped by the site before work, and the lengthy commute, I am now wondering how many similar looks I might see on my bus. Before you chortle and say no to yourself, I can assure you that is not the answer.

