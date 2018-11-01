Etsomnia™ 202: Monkey Business

You know it’s time to lay off the smoke when even your pipe starts to look stoned.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Over the years, some of the , creepiest , most weirdest , most disturbing I’ve found on Etsy have featured confusing things . But I’ve also noticed that some of the more monkeys , creative , haunting items have been clever , too. You just monkey-centric what you’re going to find! never know
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
Balloon garland kit. How did I not know this was a thing? By
AllEventsPrints
Aggressively ugly business card holder. And yes, I’ve confirmed that’s his tail.
I understand a grandma made it, but it looks less like a monkey than like a wall-eyed pig with dysplasia.
I really dig the design, but I can’t help feeling like he’s judging me. By
SHAMEcover
That’s a bit obvious, don’t you think?
According to the description, this is a monkey. I assume it was carved by someone who’d never seen a monkey.
This is a camera buddy, meant to put children you are photographing at ease. What a great idea! By
PhoxiTog
Horrifying sawed-off monkey plant hanger.
It was then that it dawned on Nigel. This
was his circus. And unfortunately, those were his damned monkeys.
Sometimes, a banana is just… well, you get the idea.
“Machismo Monkey necklace.” Alright, sir.
“Monkey butt felted soap.” Blerg.
Astoundingly awesome one-of-a-kind 1920 Lone Star Beer Co. mechanical monkey. Sold by
BarrottiStudio
W the actual F?
I’m just going to leave this here…
It didn’t seem kind to let that sweater be the last thing you saw from me today, so here is an absolutely magnificent piece of art by
WinterbourneWorkshop. Feel better now?
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
Categories:
Animals, Art, Design, Etsomnia™, Humor, Shopping | Tags: art, Etsomnia, etsy, funny, humor, monkeys, Postaday, shopping | Permalink.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
November 1, 2018 at 9:39 am
How much time do you spend looking all of this up. My goodness. The last one is good except for the eyes. That I would change…to what I’m not sure
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 1, 2018 at 10:05 am
The answer is way too much time. But it’s fun and relaxes me, so I keep doing it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 1, 2018 at 10:43 am
And we enjoy it . Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 1, 2018 at 11:39 am
That makes me happy!
LikeLike