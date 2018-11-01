My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 202: Monkey Business

by

You know it’s time to lay off the smoke when even your pipe starts to look stoned.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Over the years, some of the creepiest, weirdest, most disturbing, most confusing things I’ve found on Etsy have featured monkeys. But I’ve also noticed that some of the more creative, haunting, clever items have been monkey-centric, too. You just never know what you’re going to find!

monkey 1

Banksy at his wacky best. Wall decal by ArtIdeaDecal

Banana scented, I’m assuming. By XplosiveCosmetiX

Not meant to be retro, but it takes me back, nonetheless.

Balloon garland kit. How did I not know this was a thing? By AllEventsPrints

Aggressively ugly business card holder. And yes, I’ve confirmed that’s his tail.

I understand a grandma made it, but it looks less like a monkey than like a wall-eyed pig with dysplasia.

I really dig the design, but I can’t help feeling like he’s judging me. By SHAMEcover

That’s a bit obvious, don’t you think?

According to the description, this is a monkey. I assume it was carved by someone who’d never seen a monkey.

This is a camera buddy, meant to put children you are photographing at ease. What a great idea! By PhoxiTog

Horrifying sawed-off monkey plant hanger.

It was then that it dawned on Nigel. This was his circus. And unfortunately, those were his damned monkeys.

Sometimes, a banana is just… well, you get the idea.

Love! Want! Need! By Greenbananacards

“Machismo Monkey necklace.” Alright, sir.

“Monkey butt felted soap.” Blerg.

Astoundingly awesome one-of-a-kind 1920 Lone Star Beer Co. mechanical monkey. Sold by BarrottiStudio

W the actual F?

I’m just going to leave this here…

It didn’t seem kind to let that sweater be the last thing you saw from me today, so here is an absolutely magnificent piece of art by WinterbourneWorkshop. Feel better now?

 

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 202: Monkey Business

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    November 1, 2018 at 9:39 am

    How much time do you spend looking all of this up. My goodness. The last one is good except for the eyes. That I would change…to what I’m not sure

