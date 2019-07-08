Frederik the Great

Photo: Pinnacle Friesians/Cally Matherly

Today, it is my privilege to bring you Frederik, the Friesian stallion widely known as the most beautiful horse in the world. Stacy Nazario discovered Frederik when he was six years old. Instantly struck with his beauty, she purchased him on the spot and moved him from the Netherlands to her horse farm in the Ozark mountains.

“The first time I laid eyes on him, I knew he was an exceptional stallion. His personality went right along with his looks. He’s just phenomenal. His temperament is sweet. I could put a baby right next to him and he would just be gentle with it. He’s a gentle giant.” -Stacy Nazario, owner of Pinnacle Friesians

According to Nazario, Frederik is completely aware of his good looks. He apparently lights up when he’s getting attention, whether it’s in the dressage ring or in front of photographers. She reports he’s very different in public than he is at home. But she’s not worried that her handsome boy is in danger of having his head turned by fame. Though he has modeled in more than a few photo and video shoots, and he was the lead character in a feature film, Frederik continues to be entirely himself at home. By the way, the horse is also standing at stud, and accoridng to Nazario, they ship only fresh-cooled semen. Good to know, I guess.

You can follow Frederik the equine Fabio on Facebook and Instagram. You can also see Himself in the 2017 feature film, Behind the Beauty.