No Expiration Date

Photo: @leonastage_photostudio

In the last few years, I have written a number of posts about the increased atmosphere of inclusion in the fashion business. Companies are hiring a more diverse range of models. Seeing body-positive campaigns that include plus-sized, differently-abled, and ethnically-diverse models has given me great joy, and it has opened wide our culture’s definition of beauty. Now, a modeling agency called (unfortunately) Oldushka is reminding us that beauty isn’t the sole property of the young. The Moscow-based agency only hires models aged 45 and older (most are over 60), and it’s been wildly successful (in spite of the terrible name).

Created by photographer Igor Gavar, Oldushka is making great strides in breaking the ageist nature of fashion, hiring out models for fashion giants like Vogue, Gucci, and Balenciaga. And it looks like their models are having a blast, too. Take that, retirement!

“Beauty – it’s a quality that becomes more valued with years. I met some very interesting faces, and I wanted to do a separate project with them. A modeling agency became that sort of project. Appearing as themselves is an instrument to fight stereotypes. They are an inspiring example to show that it is possible to look beautiful and be your age.” -Igor Gavar to Vogue Magazine

Diversity and inclusion in the fashion world isn’t just about appealing to a larger audience. I believe that every time a stereotype is smashed, every time we broaden our definition of value and beauty, we improve as a species. And Oldushka’s work just might help us be a little kinder to ourselves, as well!

You can follow Oldushka on Instagram.