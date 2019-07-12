My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

No Expiration Date

by 3 Comments

Photo: @leonastage_photostudio 

In the last few years, I have written a number of posts about the increased atmosphere of inclusion in the fashion business. Companies are hiring a more diverse range of models. Seeing body-positive campaigns that include plus-sized, differently-abled, and ethnically-diverse models has given me great joy, and it has opened wide our culture’s definition of beauty. Now, a modeling agency called (unfortunately) Oldushka is reminding us that beauty isn’t the sole property of the young. The Moscow-based agency only hires models aged 45 and older (most are over 60), and it’s been wildly successful (in spite of the terrible name).

Created by photographer Igor Gavar, Oldushka is making great strides in breaking the ageist nature of fashion, hiring out models for fashion giants like Vogue, Gucci, and Balenciaga. And it looks like their models are having a blast, too. Take that, retirement!

“Beauty – it’s a quality that becomes more valued with years. I met some very interesting faces, and I wanted to do a separate project with them. A modeling agency became that sort of project. Appearing as themselves is an instrument to fight stereotypes. They are an inspiring example to show that it is possible to look beautiful and be your age.”

-Igor Gavar to Vogue Magazine

Diversity and inclusion in the fashion world isn’t just about appealing to a larger audience. I believe that every time a stereotype is smashed, every time we broaden our definition of value and beauty, we improve as a species. And Oldushka’s work just might help us be a little kinder to ourselves, as well!

You can follow Oldushka on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Знакомьтесь, Лариса Михальцова / модельное агентство OLDUSHKA Наша первая модель-женщина из Украины, в своей первой съёмке – и сразу на обложку🤩 Лариса Григорьевна, поздравляем Вас с этим замечательным дебютом, а так же с днем рождения! Мы очень рады, что Вы теперь с нами❤️✨ Журнал @dolores_mag, лето 2018 В рамках проекта «Искусство жить» by @dmitriy_vinokurov Стилист @ovechkin_n для @wellahair_ru Фотограф @levefimov_official Макияж @nesmeyanova.makeup Ассистент стилиста @olya_efimova Спасибо большое съёмочной команде за классную идею и ее воплощение✨ #oldushkamodels #oldushka #олдушка #oldushkaukraine #oldushkacover

A post shared by O L D U S H K A (@oldushkamodels) on

View this post on Instagram

Компания Aizel @aizel запускает социальную инициативу "Я женщина. Я могу". Цель проекта – рассказать истории совершенно разных женщин, их взлетов и падений, о женской силе, целях и их достижениях, и поддержать тех девушек и женщин, кто по каким-либо причинам боится сделать свой первый шаг к успеху или попал в сложную жизненную ситуацию. Приглашаем вас принять участие во флэш-мобе с тегом #яженщинаямогу, с его помощью каждая женщина сможет рассказать свою историю успеха, своей победы и поддержать женское сообщество в России. Участницы первой части проекта: Модель агентства OLDUSHKA Татьяна Лукьянова, @xenia_sobchak, @minogarova, @katerin_the_dukhina, @tausmakhacheva, @sasha_zharkovaa, @yangge_, @sashabo, @siuzannavarnina, @_marinaross, @ah_astakhova Режиссер-оператор проекта Никита Черников @kitachernikov #яженщинаямогу #oldushkamodels #oldushka #aizel

A post shared by O L D U S H K A (@oldushkamodels) on

View this post on Instagram

А у нас сегодня праздник, модельному агентству Oldushka исполняется 3 года!☺️🎂🎉 Мы благодарим наших замечательных моделей, наших партнеров и бренды, которые работают с нами, креативные команды, фотографов, стилистов, режиссеров, операторов, визажистов, продюсеров, пиарщиков, стилистов по волосам, их ассистентов, журналистов, кастинговые агентства, фотостудии и конечно наших дорогих подписчиков. Спасибо большое, что вы у нас есть❤️🙏✨

A post shared by O L D U S H K A (@oldushkamodels) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “No Expiration Date

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    July 12, 2019 at 7:19 am

    I’m not sure why models don’t ever smile but it always helps to look pretty. I’m all for rhe jeans and white dress shirt.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    July 12, 2019 at 7:21 am

    How wonderful is this?! Reminds of the Russian version of Ari Seth Cohen’s books!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.