Etsomnia™ 231: British Invasion

He seems like less of a Beefeater and more of a Gindrinker.

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I hope that all you Etsomnia™ fans had a great couple of weeks. I’m sorry to keep you waiting, but we were busy, busy, busy! First, Pride week kept us hopping, then last week, we once again participated in the Fire Island Drag Invasion. This year, our award-winning group paid tribute to the British Invasion, so I thought that would make a fun Etsomnia™ topic!

Here in the Colonies, many of us are obsessed with the Brits; their royalty, their preoccupation with tea, their weather, their clever turn of phrase, their music, their television, their politics, and of course their unique sense of humor, to name a few. And Etsy has all that in spades, plus loads more I didn’t see coming. Lots to love this week!

I am obsessed with this Beatles-printed grosgrain ribbon by the yard. By RubberDuckRibbon

She may not be amused, but I find it a little funny.

The British really are different. Print by Chromatone

Things are bad, but are they Keith Richards for President bad? Seriously. I’m asking.

“Walking through the theatre district I noticed this critic’s comment on the play inside. Not wanting to walk along the street with a big wet spot on my jeans I decided to pass on by thereby ensuring a comfortable stroll.” Genius. By DanAlbrightStudio

I’m all for Monty Python, but I have to draw the line at this MP foot sweater vest.

I’m not sure I understand this British light cord pull, but I like it! By BBCeramicArt

It’s the Brit’s sophisticated, high-brow sense of humor I most admire.

Ah, Brits and their obsession with tea… By MarkBarnesDesign

Meet Sir Chester Quackerton III. I don’t know for certain, but I suspect the poor little guy didn’t die defending the Tower of London.

I NEED THIS RIGHT NOW!!!. By DamnGoodDoormats

There have been countless fans who would have loved the opportunity to sit on David Bowie. Just not this David Bowie.

This is perfection! By RossJDesigns