My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Visual Reggae

by

Taj Francis

Jamaican artist Taj Francis creates joyous, colorful art with a Jamaican/Reggae flavor. I really love his aesthetic, and his attitude is pretty great, too. He definitely doesn’t take himself too seriously, in spite of his phenomenal talent. Here’s the About section of his website in its entirety.

“The second son, the middle child, constantly seeking inspiration, artist, & child of the most high. Jamaican born, universe bound, exploring the infinite and then some… blah blah graduate… blah blah work… blah stuf… & God bless!”

– About Taj Francis

The majority of his work starts as ink drawings, to which he adds colored inks, spray paint, and digital elements. In addition to his paintings and murals, Francis is currently working on a clothing line which includes shoes bearing his custom artwork.

You can follow Taj Francis and buy his prints on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr.

ORB #preveiw

Snippet of things to come…

Convoluted – 3/3

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on "Visual Reggae

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    February 18, 2020 at 8:47 am

    Colorful! Some of them look like real people with paint on them.

  2. janhaltn
    February 18, 2020 at 9:36 am

    What a wonderful to start the day. Great fun. Beautiful art. Hal

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 18, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    These are really cool. There is something about them that makes me think of Metropolis but with a funky, psychedelic twist.

