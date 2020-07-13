My sister-in-law sent me today’s cool thing. Thanks, A!

After selling her business, Megan Murphy felt a bit lost. She would walk the beach, talking (in her head, presumably) to her parents who had both passed when she was in her early 20s. Muphy started looking on the beach for positive signs – heart-shaped rocks, pieces of sea glass, things like that. It was then that she got the idea for The Kindness Rocks Project. Murphy would paint rocks, add positive sayings that would apply to anyone, and leave them around for people who needed them to find. The project proved to be both a comfort for her and a joy for those who find the rocks and/or participate in the project.

The simple idea has caught the imagination of a wide range of people from school children to those who’ve lost someone, even inspiring military troops far from home. In these uncertain times, it seems like an extra kindness to leave little gems of joy around for people to find. And it’s a project anyone can do!

You can learn more about The Kindness Rocks Project on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.