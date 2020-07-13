My sister-in-law sent me today’s cool thing. Thanks, A!
After selling her business, Megan Murphy felt a bit lost. She would walk the beach, talking (in her head, presumably) to her parents who had both passed when she was in her early 20s. Muphy started looking on the beach for positive signs – heart-shaped rocks, pieces of sea glass, things like that. It was then that she got the idea for The Kindness Rocks Project. Murphy would paint rocks, add positive sayings that would apply to anyone, and leave them around for people who needed them to find. The project proved to be both a comfort for her and a joy for those who find the rocks and/or participate in the project.
The simple idea has caught the imagination of a wide range of people from school children to those who’ve lost someone, even inspiring military troops far from home. In these uncertain times, it seems like an extra kindness to leave little gems of joy around for people to find. And it’s a project anyone can do!
You can learn more about The Kindness Rocks Project on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
July 13, 2020 at 7:27 am
Beautiful idea.
July 13, 2020 at 8:18 am
I agree!
July 13, 2020 at 7:35 am
I think this is wonderful. In fact…I have thought of doing this with butterflies. Paper butterflies wouldn’t last as long but would be pretty.
July 13, 2020 at 8:19 am
That sounds lovely! If you start it (and you want me to), I’d be happy to promote it on the blog and Instagram!
July 13, 2020 at 8:28 am
You are so sweet but I would rather stay in the background. I took part in ‘find the butterfly’ ( don’t remember the official name) several years ago. I had to paint the big wooden butterfly, hide it and who ever found it got to give the donation to their fave. group. Hints were printed in the local newspaper and yes…someone did find it. It was fun.
July 13, 2020 at 8:58 am
That is such a lovely idea!
July 13, 2020 at 8:48 am
I was always happy to just find a painted rock. Imagine finding one with a message like one of these. What a wonderful thing.
July 13, 2020 at 8:58 am
Fabulous idea! Thanks for sharing.
July 13, 2020 at 9:01 am
I love this idea. It feels like finding treasure to stumble upon something like this and I imagine even more so if the found object contains some sort of uplifting message. I have often thought about doing some sort of found art project but I can never quite figure out the logistics of leaving paper based art to be found and I also suffer from abundant self-doubt. My friend Claudia (https://claudiamcgilladvice.wordpress.com/) regularly abandons little art pieces around the place for people to find.
July 13, 2020 at 10:33 am
I love these.
July 13, 2020 at 2:11 pm
Rocks, with messages that were geared to make you smile, have been turning up around our municipality since March. Two of my favourites were 1) a rainbow hued rock which said, “unicorn poop” and 2) a sheet of foolscap painted on a rock with the words, “Dear Rock, I win. ❤️ Paper”.
