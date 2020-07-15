Positive and Negative

Sara Burgess

As much as I adore color (and that’s a lot), sometimes, the absence of color can be truly moving and profound. Cut paper artist Sara Burgess manages to make magic with just creamy plain paper and an amazing imagination. Her cut paper work is about the negative and the positive spaces; she creates entire worlds out of a single sheet of paper. And the fact that her pieces are monochrome somehow adds to their depth. It makes you focus on the complexity of Burgess’s vision and the patience it must have taken to get there.

“Despite working with a single color and layer, I feel that a dimensional, colorful world emerges, and the viewer is invited to explore and be immersed in each piece. ” – Sara Burgess

Burgess does all her paper cutting by hand – no lasers or punches for her. I can’t imagine how much her hands must hurt at the end of the day. It must be a true labor of love.

You can see all of Sara Burgess’s amazing work on her website and on Instagram.