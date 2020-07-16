My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 275: Origami

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Beautiful origami koi art above by PaperItStudio.

I’m not so much in the mood for snark today. The sun is shining, it’s a gorgeous day, and tomorrow is Friday. I’d rather look at (mostly) pretty things today. So I thought it would be fun to look at some of the origami creations on Etsy. I’ve never seen anything like some of these works of art, and I’m truly impressed!

So sweet! By Tinygami
I think this is the first time since I’m 9 that I wanted something Mickey Mouse related! By MyPaperPics
Origami fortune teller. Based on my current feline companion, I assume the inside says things like “pet me” and “Tuna, NOW” and “Try to cut my nails and die”
This would make such a thoughtful wedding gift! By YukataYa
Whether you want 10 or 1,000, Etsy is your place for beautiful origami stars. These would be so magical as party table decorations! By DamonsORIGAMI
Dude, you legit suck at origami.
How charming! By OrigamiDelight
Shockingly good flamingo! By 3DOrigamiArtStudio
Well done and all, but wow. Just… wow.
I would have died over these as a girl! By DollyAndPaws
Origami crane curtain! So fancy! By MaddieAndTheBear
Origami shrimp hat. Today’s Because Etsy Award winner.
Some of these DIY kits are really remarkable! By OXYGAMI
The only problem with these teensy origami llamas is how on earth would you choose just one? By TheOrigamiLlama
“Origami Unicorn bookmark.” People have no shame.
This Sound of Music-inspired piece is just adorable! By OrigamiCardJapan

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 275: Origami

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    July 16, 2020 at 7:09 am

    The origami koi and the shrimp hat grabbed me right away. Think I should have fish for dinner?

  2. janhaltn
    July 16, 2020 at 8:05 am

    Extremely interesting. At some Craft Fair probably in Memphis I saw an artist doing it live before the crowd. They were selling the finished product. I almost purchased one. I could never do what they do. I love all of them again. Thanks for an all day smile. Hal

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 16, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Some of these pieces are really superb. The teeny tininess of that crane just blows my mind. I love the origami window hanging too but I would not appreciate having to dust it. Those orange things make me think of notes we used to pass in class in the early 1980s.

