Etsomnia™ 275: Origami

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Beautiful origami koi art above by PaperItStudio.

I’m not so much in the mood for snark today. The sun is shining, it’s a gorgeous day, and tomorrow is Friday. I’d rather look at (mostly) pretty things today. So I thought it would be fun to look at some of the origami creations on Etsy. I’ve never seen anything like some of these works of art, and I’m truly impressed!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

So sweet! By Tinygami

I think this is the first time since I’m 9 that I wanted something Mickey Mouse related! By MyPaperPics

Origami fortune teller. Based on my current feline companion, I assume the inside says things like “pet me” and “Tuna, NOW” and “Try to cut my nails and die”

This would make such a thoughtful wedding gift! By YukataYa

Whether you want 10 or 1,000, Etsy is your place for beautiful origami stars. These would be so magical as party table decorations! By DamonsORIGAMI

Dude, you legit suck at origami.

How charming! By OrigamiDelight

Shockingly good flamingo! By 3DOrigamiArtStudio

Well done and all, but wow. Just… wow.

I would have died over these as a girl! By DollyAndPaws

Origami crane curtain! So fancy! By MaddieAndTheBear

Origami shrimp hat. Today’s Because Etsy Award winner.

Some of these DIY kits are really remarkable! By OXYGAMI

The only problem with these teensy origami llamas is how on earth would you choose just one? By TheOrigamiLlama

“Origami Unicorn bookmark.” People have no shame.

This Sound of Music-inspired piece is just adorable! By OrigamiCardJapan