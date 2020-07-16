Etsomnia™ 275: Origami

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I’m not so much in the mood for snark today. The sun is shining, it’s a gorgeous day, and tomorrow is Friday. I’d rather look at (mostly) pretty things today. So I thought it would be fun to look at some of the origami creations on Etsy. I’ve never seen anything like some of these works of art, and I’m truly impressed!
July 16, 2020 at 7:09 am
The origami koi and the shrimp hat grabbed me right away. Think I should have fish for dinner?
July 16, 2020 at 8:04 am
Me too..the koi are just …koi perfect
July 16, 2020 at 8:05 am
Extremely interesting. At some Craft Fair probably in Memphis I saw an artist doing it live before the crowd. They were selling the finished product. I almost purchased one. I could never do what they do. I love all of them again. Thanks for an all day smile. Hal
July 16, 2020 at 8:27 am
I have found it to be a challenge.
July 16, 2020 at 10:12 am
Some of these pieces are really superb. The teeny tininess of that crane just blows my mind. I love the origami window hanging too but I would not appreciate having to dust it. Those orange things make me think of notes we used to pass in class in the early 1980s.
