Make a Wish

I do most of my shopping online. I assume these days most people do. But as a result, I get some truly nutty ads in my social media feeds. I know whenever something deeply weird and/or random appears, it’s got to be an ad for Wish, my hands-down favorite advertiser of products nobody needs. They show me things I never knew existed; costumes, medieval-looking ingrown nail treatment devices, penis-shaped fishing lures, $20 prom gowns, and endless streams of randomness. I thought today, I’d show you some of the lunacy that appears in my feed.

I can’t really fault them. They sell more than 180 million “unique” items, and spend over $100 million on algorithm-driven Facebook ads each year. It’s inevitable that they’d pop up some weird stuff. But can someone tell me what I did to deserve the over-abundance of… let’s call them fashions?

After exposing myself to Wish’s overabundance of cringe-worthy junk, I have concluded that Wish is basically the Etsy of China. And, boy, they make everything!