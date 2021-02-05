My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Make a Wish

I do most of my shopping online. I assume these days most people do. But as a result, I get some truly nutty ads in my social media feeds. I know whenever something deeply weird and/or random appears, it’s got to be an ad for Wish, my hands-down favorite advertiser of products nobody needs. They show me things I never knew existed; costumes, medieval-looking ingrown nail treatment devices, penis-shaped fishing lures, $20 prom gowns, and endless streams of randomness. I thought today, I’d show you some of the lunacy that appears in my feed.

I can’t really fault them. They sell more than 180 million “unique” items, and spend over $100 million on algorithm-driven Facebook ads each year. It’s inevitable that they’d pop up some weird stuff. But can someone tell me what I did to deserve the over-abundance of… let’s call them fashions?

After exposing myself to Wish’s overabundance of cringe-worthy junk, I have concluded that Wish is basically the Etsy of China. And, boy, they make everything!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Make a Wish

Leave a comment

  StellaKate Blue
    February 5, 2021 at 8:12 am

    Looking at this craziness is a great way to slide into the weekend! Thanks!

    Like

    Reply
  BACK ROADS AND OTHER STORIES
    February 5, 2021 at 8:16 am

    I couldn’t stop laughing and cringing.

    Like

    Reply
  lois
    February 5, 2021 at 10:05 am

    Words elude me…..! But, yes, to the Nic Cage pillow.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  janhaltn
    February 5, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    I don’t remember which one made me laugh the hardest but all of them did and I sure needed it this afternoon. Most of the time this is one of my first stops daily. Today, has been super busy and I just finished some business and needed a break. This was IT!! Great fun. Hal

    Like

    Reply

