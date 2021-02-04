My OBT

Etsomnia™ 299: Amethyst

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Faceted amethyst above by TheOceangemsStudio.

If you are a regular reader, you have probably figured out that purple is one of my favorite colors. I have an October birthday, and my birthstone is opal, with which I have a complicated relationship. Most cheap opals are unattractively yellowish-white with almost no fire. Until I started buying higher-end opals for myself, the ones I received were pretty uniformly disappointing. But lucky February, while they have the worst weather (and October kind of has the best), has a fantastic birthstone, amethyst. So I thought it would be fun to take a look at some amethyst items on Etsy.

One of the things I love about amethyst is that even when it’s inexpensive, it’s still a good color. Of course, you can still overspend on amethyst jewelry, but you don’t need to spend thousands to get something wonderful! Whether simply presented or part of a complex whole, amethyst is one of my favorites.

These awful vintage earrings put the brutal in brutalist..
What a knockout! By JetCoutureJewels
This is such an interesting way to use crystals and amethyst! By DesignPretty
Somebody rescue that poor, drowning druzy!
Just beautiful! By HomeGoodsByEmma
Not even amethyst can redeem the words “cat” and “brooch.”
Sometimes, I buy loose gems just to have them. These are making my “buy now” finger twitch! By aBijouxParis
Anyone else getting these vibes?
Titanium and amethyst wedding ring. Glorious! By ATDesignStudio
I’m all for a good geode, but I’m not paying $28K for them (and they shouldn’t be taller than I am)!
Amethyst geode clock? Yes, please! By TheRockClockCo
She’s going to need hydraulics to lift that hand!
These are simple and lovely! By SmileTheOcean
Definitely not. Everyone knows chunky heels are over.
This Georgian-style Victorian ring is crazy expensive, but worth every penny! Sold by SimplyRememberMyShop
What a glorious tiara! By LunaCorvusArt
“Stunning” amethyst pendant. I guess you could stun someone if you threw it at them…
(drool) By Iconistas

  1. janhaltn
    February 4, 2021 at 8:15 am

    I am not a big fan of amethyst but a couple of them in today’s post look really good. The rest I will just skip. = Hal

  2. Violet
    February 4, 2021 at 8:18 am

    Amethyst is my favorite gem and some of these were gorgeous! When I first opened your page though, those vintage earrings at the top were so ugly I actually snapped my head back and gave myself a mild whiplash. I thought they were amethysts in a sculpture of….poop. 😀

  3. Ellie
    February 4, 2021 at 10:20 am

    I’m lucky to have February as my birth month – so much amethyst jewelry over the (many) years! I’m treating myself to some earrings that you led me to! Happy birthday to me!

  4. lois
    February 4, 2021 at 10:30 am

    Oh, those little shoes! Adorably awful.

  5. bonnyknits
    February 4, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    I’ve just kind of adopted amethyst as my birthstone, I think! I want that clock and those tiny earrings. This is a delightful assortment.

