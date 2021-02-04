Etsomnia™ 299: Amethyst

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
If you are a regular reader, you have probably figured out that purple is one of my favorite colors. I have an October birthday, and my birthstone is opal, with which I have a complicated relationship. Most cheap opals are unattractively yellowish-white with almost no fire. Until I started buying higher-end opals for myself, the ones I received were pretty uniformly disappointing. But lucky February, while they have the worst weather (and October kind of has the best), has a fantastic birthstone, amethyst. So I thought it would be fun to take a look at some amethyst items on Etsy.
February 4, 2021 at 8:15 am
I am not a big fan of amethyst but a couple of them in today’s post look really good. The rest I will just skip. = Hal
February 4, 2021 at 8:18 am
Amethyst is my favorite gem and some of these were gorgeous! When I first opened your page though, those vintage earrings at the top were so ugly I actually snapped my head back and gave myself a mild whiplash. I thought they were amethysts in a sculpture of….poop. 😀
February 4, 2021 at 10:20 am
I’m lucky to have February as my birth month – so much amethyst jewelry over the (many) years! I’m treating myself to some earrings that you led me to! Happy birthday to me!
February 4, 2021 at 10:30 am
Oh, those little shoes! Adorably awful.
February 4, 2021 at 2:29 pm
I’ve just kind of adopted amethyst as my birthstone, I think! I want that clock and those tiny earrings. This is a delightful assortment.
