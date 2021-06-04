6-Word Sci Fi

A few years ago, I wrote about a wonderful challenge called Six-Word Memoirs. The idea was that you would write your memoir, sum up a relationship, or tell a personal story, using only six words. This time, thanks to Wired Magazine, I’ve discovered a treasure trove of six-word science fiction stories. I really love how much they kick-start my imagination, so I’ve posted my faves below. Each month, Wired publishes a six-word story prompt, and their readers write in their contributions. Then the winners are posted. I think they’re absolute genius!
“Hand it over,” the ATM said. —Lauren Dolan
Hyper-dimensional cat unravels string theory. –@Justanowen
They never suspected Alexa was Alexei. -Liz Ransom
Gravity was a consensual, shared illusion. -Mark Crane
They said nonfungible. They were wrong. -@eminay86
Sometimes she would wear the skinsuit. -Meaghan Delaney
“Update Later” was the incorrect choice. -@terryfphotos
They got away on the blockchain. -JYRWG
Every cat photo gone. Police baffled. -@john.cartan
Actually, the tides pull the moon. -@the4lw
The aliens were allergic to cats. -@romer6
You can read all of Wired Magazine‘s six-word prompts on their website and on Instagram and Twitter.