6-Word Sci Fi

THERE WAS NOTHING LEFT, ONLY ZEROES. —@jamesnsmith (Illustration by Violet Reed)

A few years ago, I wrote about a wonderful challenge called Six-Word Memoirs. The idea was that you would write your memoir, sum up a relationship, or tell a personal story, using only six words. This time, thanks to Wired Magazine, I’ve discovered a treasure trove of six-word science fiction stories. I really love how much they kick-start my imagination, so I’ve posted my faves below. Each month, Wired publishes a six-word story prompt, and their readers write in their contributions. Then the winners are posted. I think they’re absolute genius!

“Hand it over,” the ATM said. —Lauren Dolan

Hyper-dimensional cat unravels string theory. –@Justanowen

They never suspected Alexa was Alexei. -Liz Ransom

Gravity was a consensual, shared illusion. -Mark Crane

They said nonfungible. They were wrong. -@eminay86

Sometimes she would wear the skinsuit. -Meaghan Delaney

“Update Later” was the incorrect choice. -@terryfphotos

They got away on the blockchain. -JYRWG

Every cat photo gone. Police baffled. -@john.cartan

Actually, the tides pull the moon. -@the4lw

The aliens were allergic to cats. -@romer6

You can read all of Wired Magazine‘s six-word prompts on their website and on Instagram and Twitter.