Friends, today we are embarking on an adventure. This means the next week’s posts will be brief, but hopefully still fun!

Marriage proposals, while (hopefully) wonderful for the parties involved, can be a little predictable. Today’s beautiful thing is anything but! This is The Flippist, a flipbook master who has come up with a creative and fun way to put a ring on it.

You can see (and commission) more of The Flippist’s work on his website and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Faceboook.