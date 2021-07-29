Friends, today we are embarking on an adventure. This means the next week’s posts will be brief, but hopefully still fun!
Marriage proposals, while (hopefully) wonderful for the parties involved, can be a little predictable. Today’s beautiful thing is anything but! This is The Flippist, a flipbook master who has come up with a creative and fun way to put a ring on it.
You can see (and commission) more of The Flippist’s work on his website and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Faceboook.
July 29, 2021 at 7:14 am
Those bring back some great memories. Disney started that way a very long time ago. Enjoyed – Hal
LikeLike
July 29, 2021 at 7:22 am
One of kids loved flip books when he was little! I wonder if we still have any….? These are wonderful, Donna.
LikeLike
July 29, 2021 at 7:57 am
How cute and creative are those? It strikes me that, instead of merely telling the grandchildren the story of your proposal, you can actually get the flipbook off the shelf and let them see it themselves. That’s pretty cool.
Total aside but this post made a memory come back to me that I had forgotten. One of my big brothers used to make flipbooks in the corners of actual books, just stick men and simple shapes, and it used to drive my mother nuts.
LikeLike
July 29, 2021 at 8:30 am
Well how cute and very creative.
LikeLike