My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Honey and Butter

by 4 Comments

Bakers Leanne and Pawel Pietrasinski built their business using just a repurposed Airstream trailer, Instagram, and the cutest macarons you’ve ever seen. They’ve now amassed hundreds of followers and there are lines around the block to get into each of their three California brick-and-mortar stores. While they do make traditional macarons in the French tradition, it’s their fancier wares decorated to look like anime and video game characters, reality TV stars, and Corgis(!) that truly shot them into baking fame.

“”I started with really simple shapes — at first, I just wanted to make macarons that looked like cats — then I gradually started more complex designs and colors. After going to BlizzCon, I started designing macarons that looked like all of the characters in their games.”

– Leanne Pietrasinski

You can see all of Honey & Butter’s beautiful work on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Honey and Butter

Leave a comment

  2. janhaltn
    July 30, 2021 at 7:06 am

    Ok, they are cute. With that said and five stars, the only purpose of food is to eat it and not look at it. Especially if it is chocolate. Hal

  3. bcparkison
    July 30, 2021 at 7:55 am

    Party time. How cute can you get.

  4. lois
    July 30, 2021 at 8:17 am

    Another one of those foods where I’d want to save it and not, ya know, eat it. Too cute!

