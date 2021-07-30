Honey and Butter

Bakers Leanne and Pawel Pietrasinski built their business using just a repurposed Airstream trailer, Instagram, and the cutest macarons you’ve ever seen. They’ve now amassed hundreds of followers and there are lines around the block to get into each of their three California brick-and-mortar stores. While they do make traditional macarons in the French tradition, it’s their fancier wares decorated to look like anime and video game characters, reality TV stars, and Corgis(!) that truly shot them into baking fame.

“”I started with really simple shapes — at first, I just wanted to make macarons that looked like cats — then I gradually started more complex designs and colors. After going to BlizzCon, I started designing macarons that looked like all of the characters in their games.” – Leanne Pietrasinski

