Strong and Silent

Adam Waimon

When I first spotted the incredible pieces by glass sculptor Adam Waimon, I was positively struck dumb. The way he communicates with patterns and textures and colors is just remarkable. I want to touch them all. They have such an underwater fell to me; they remind me of barnacles and coral, or maybe plant seed pods. Waimon says he takes his inspiration from nature, so perhaps I’m not too far off.

“Through a multiple stage process of blowing, sculpting, grinding/carving and reheating of the glass, Waimon is able to unearth his abstract yet relatable sculptural forms. Each stage brings technical challenge along with creative resolve. Often working in multiple and undulating forms Waimon creates a dialog by activating the negative space.” – Adam Waimon Biography on Schantz Galleries

Waimon’s work manages to be soft and strong at the same time. I truly can’t get enough.

You can see all of Adam Waimon’s glorious glass work on his website and on Instagram.