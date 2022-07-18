While I was taking care of my father, the first video below came up in my feed, and I found it heartbreakingly lovely. This is One Voice Children’s Choir singing Fix You by Coldplay. The song has always given me feels, but after hearing this soulful version and learning that the performance was dedicated to the victims and families involved in the Uvalde, Texas shooting a few weeks ago, it absolutely wrecked me. I don’t think I’ll ever hear this song the same way again.
When you try your best, but you don’t succeed
When you get what you want, but not what you need
When you feel so tired, but you can’t sleep
Stuck in reverse
And the tears come streaming down your face
When you lose something you can’t replace
When you love someone, but it goes to waste
Could it be worse?
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
The One Voice Children’s Choir is comprised of children between the ages of 4 and 18 living along Utah’s Wasatch Mountain Range. The choir’s mission is to inspire the world through the power of children’s voices, and judging by the comments on this video, they’re succeeding.
You can hear more of the amazing One Voice Children’s Choir on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
July 18, 2022 at 8:30 am
I love all the different ages.
July 18, 2022 at 9:20 am
I do, too!
July 18, 2022 at 10:55 am
Simply beautiful to see the children singing as one. So encouraging in these times.
July 18, 2022 at 5:09 pm
I thought so, too!
July 18, 2022 at 12:35 pm
They really do have beautiful voices and I love the harmonies. I have spent many evenings at Chorus concerts as two of my children participate in chorus but I think there is something really interesting about this choir that is the result of having such a wide range of ages participating in the one performance.
July 18, 2022 at 5:09 pm
I agree! It adds extra depth to the choir.
