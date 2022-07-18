One Voice Children’s Choir

While I was taking care of my father, the first video below came up in my feed, and I found it heartbreakingly lovely. This is One Voice Children’s Choir singing Fix You by Coldplay. The song has always given me feels, but after hearing this soulful version and learning that the performance was dedicated to the victims and families involved in the Uvalde, Texas shooting a few weeks ago, it absolutely wrecked me. I don’t think I’ll ever hear this song the same way again.

When you try your best, but you don’t succeed

When you get what you want, but not what you need

When you feel so tired, but you can’t sleep

Stuck in reverse

And the tears come streaming down your face

When you lose something you can’t replace

When you love someone, but it goes to waste

Could it be worse?



Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

The One Voice Children’s Choir is comprised of children between the ages of 4 and 18 living along Utah’s Wasatch Mountain Range. The choir’s mission is to inspire the world through the power of children’s voices, and judging by the comments on this video, they’re succeeding.

You can hear more of the amazing One Voice Children’s Choir on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.