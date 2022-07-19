All About the Shapez

Simon Shapez

Hollyanne Simon, under the name SimonShapez, makes the most arresting, the most adorable, the most desirable resin creations I’ve ever seen! Her Etsy shop is full of things I NEEEEEED like the adorable customizable busts above that need to grace my vanity table right now. Her creations run the gamut from custom dominoes to soap dishes to barrettes and wall art and jewelry and beyond. I find them positively adorable. When Hollyanne isn’t working with resin, she’s a consultant in the social media space. She also offers a course on Etsy seller best practices, financials, and how to balance Etsy fees with the prices one charges on the site. I think that’s marvelous!

You can see all of Holly Simon’s creative work on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and in her Etsy shop.