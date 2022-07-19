All About the Shapez

Hollyanne Simon, under the name SimonShapez, makes the most arresting, the most adorable, the most desirable resin creations I’ve ever seen! Her Etsy shop is full of things I NEEEEEED like the adorable customizable busts above that need to grace my vanity table right now. Her creations run the gamut from custom dominoes to soap dishes to barrettes and wall art and jewelry and beyond. I find them positively adorable. When Hollyanne isn’t working with resin, she’s a consultant in the social media space. She also offers a course on Etsy seller best practices, financials, and how to balance Etsy fees with the prices one charges on the site. I think that’s marvelous!
You can see all of Holly Simon’s creative work on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and in her Etsy shop.
July 19, 2022 at 6:12 am
Very cool
July 19, 2022 at 7:19 am
She is selling them so a Walmart shopper can afford them. I love her work. I got a granddaughter that will be getting one of her works. Hal
July 19, 2022 at 7:44 am
These are actually affordable, right?! Lucky granddaughter, Hal.
July 19, 2022 at 7:43 am
So many lovely items and affordable, too!!!
July 19, 2022 at 11:07 am
There has been a lot of “pouring” on FB lately. She does cute things. Might need to try myself someday.
July 19, 2022 at 11:22 am
Her pieces are delightful and also very useable and accessible. As a member of a game playing family, I am immediately drawn to the dominos.
