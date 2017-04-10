The Bold and the Beautiful

Large, statement works of art aren’t just for serious collectors (with serious budgets). Fashion designer-turned-fine-art-painter Dina Luka creates bold, striking paintings incorporating her abstract style and her love for the textured fabrics on which she paints. Born in Israel, Luka takes much of her inspiration from her Jewish heritage and from the energy she feels in New York City, where she has lived since 2004.

As a big fan of interior design, I am especially intrigued by how her large-scale paintings would compliment some of the interiors on which I’ve worked, but there’s so much more to them than how nicely they’d hang above the sofa. Stunningly stark and full of movement, the paintings are magnificent all on their own. I especially enjoyed checking out the closeup photos of her brushwork included in each painting’s listing. They must be truly amazing in person!

Luka’s original paintings can be purchased (for an eminently reasonable price) in her Etsy shop.

All images property of Dina Luka, used with permission.

Dina Luka