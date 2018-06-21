Etsomnia™ 188: Pride (In the Name of Love)

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s that time again! I’m once again hunting for good gay pride stuff (why do I never think to do my shopping until June is upon us?), and I’ve come across some true winners (and, of course, losers). As expected, there are clever tshirts galore, rainbow jewelry for every price range, home decor, art, parade wear, makeup, fashion, party supplies, and even pet stuff. But I also found some surprises along the way, both good and, well, definitely not for me.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!