Etsomnia™ 188: Pride (In the Name of Love)

“Splash of color,” looks more like a splash of vomit. If this is too bold for you, there’s also a brooch version.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s that time again! I’m once again hunting for good gay pride stuff (why do I never think to do my shopping until June is upon us?), and I’ve come across some true winners (and, of course, losers). As expected, there are clever tshirts galore, rainbow jewelry for every price range, home decor, art, parade wearmakeup, fashion,  party supplies, and even pet stuff. But I also found some surprises along the way, both good and, well, definitely not for me.

I can’t believe we didn’t have these for our Snow White and the Seven Glitterbeards costume! By TheDistractedBaker

Not really the kind of fruit I had in mind…

Do you think this hairclip is meant to look like a sperm, or is that just a coincidence?

I know there are a lot of letters to keep track of (LGBTQ etc, etc), but I’m pretty sure the G doesn’t stand for giraffe.

Want, want, WANT!!! By FeatherHappy

Ladies, gents, and others, I give you the Rainbow Merkin.

DAMNIT, WHERE IS THE UNSEE BUTTON???

Is this really the best you could do?

While not technically a gay pride item, I couldn’t resist including this wonderful rainbow felted pebble bath mat by flussdesign

Poor dear. I get where she was going with this pride/peace brooch, but she missed it by a mile. On the other hand, it could have been worse

I love how serious he looks, like he’s about to take a deposition. By PreciousPawPrints

Great fabric, but does anyone else see this?

A gay best friend could have prevented this tragedy.

Here’s something on which we can all agree: Donuts! By JessPaulArt

Rainbow horns? Check. Rainbow cake? Check. Disembodied tongue? Um…

Darlings, I know you mean well, but just because it’s sparkly and rainbow colored, doesn’t mean it’s fabulous.

Nobody is proud of this.

Wilford Brimley looks like hell. Must be the diabeetus.

I know a LOT of households who would love these placemats! By PlasticpamDesign

