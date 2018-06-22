Out in Auckland

It pains me to acknowledge this, but gay bashing is on the rise in the U.S. again. Not since the 1990s have I heard of so many LGBTQ people being victimized. This month alone, I read about at least ten incidents, and one of the victims is someone I know. He is having facial reconstructive surgery after being beaten up last week by three homophobes outside a deli in Huntington, New York, simply because he was wearing a pride tshirt. I worry that the current administration seems to encourage people on all sides to be their worst selves. But rather than focus on the outrage and hurt and fear (and fury), I thought I’d instead talk about a community that has been getting it right.
Every February since 1990, Auckland, New Zealand, holds their Big Gay Out festival. Everyone gets in on the action, not just the LGBTQ folks. It looks like a real blast, and even the New Zealand prime minister gets involved! And every year, they do one simple, small thing to reinforce the idea that gay rights are human rights. The year the first video below was shot, they asked people for their definition of home. In the second video, they set up a #holdtight tent where couples could decorate their hands together and celebrate the simple joy of holding hands with the person you love. And in the final video below, there’s a graffiti wall where attendees could write love notes.
You can read all about the Auckland Pride organization and get dates for upcoming festivals on their website.
If you or someone you love has been the victim of a hate crime, check out the HRC website for guidance and resources.
XOXO
Donna
June 22, 2018 at 7:14 am
Isn’t this fantastic?! Some of it breaks my heart, though….
June 22, 2018 at 7:31 am
I know what you mean. It’s an uphill battle all the way, but even with the pendulum swinging backward a bit, it’s still so much better than it was.
June 22, 2018 at 9:10 am
Lovely uplifting videos, even if elements of them were heartbreaking (such as people not accepted by their families). I especially love the symbolism of the hand decorating. Such a simple but powerful idea. I must confess I have never been to a major Pride event. I get panic attacks in crowds so have never felt able to go, not even in the company of my siblings. I coped with the Women’s March this year, however, so I am going to push myself to go to more big community events in future and see how I get on.
I am so sorry about your friend being attacked. I am sorry that anyone has to experience that, whether physical violence or any form of hostility and hate. I just cannot imagine the head space that creates that degree of hate for someone. Our LGBT friends and family from the UK and Europe have all told us that they do not feel safe and secure enough to visit the US in this current climate. One couple had even gone so far as to book flights which they then cancelled and transferred for a different destination because they were so fearful of coming here as a gay, interracial couple, one of whom is also Muslim. I don’t know if enough Americans appreciate that this is the perception of America that people elsewhere in the world have at the moment.
June 22, 2018 at 9:12 am
That was stream of consciousness rambling. Sorry. I am multi-tasking while sleep-deprived and not at my most coherent.
June 22, 2018 at 9:42 am
Not rambling or incoherent at all, Laura. Sadly, it makes far too much sense.
June 22, 2018 at 11:30 am
That’s exactly right.
June 22, 2018 at 11:30 am
You killed it.
June 22, 2018 at 11:30 am
WordPress needs a love button. I 100% agree with everything you said. Hanging on for better days…
