Etsomnia™ 217: Spring Crop

Sir, I’m going to need you to put the scissors down and step away with your hands where I can see them…
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Judging by some of the day wear styles that fashionable New Yorkers have been sporting recently, I think we’re in for another spring full of cropped crap. Not all cropped clothing is bad. Happily, while there were some tragedies, many of the cropped styles I found were absolutely amazing!
Her sunflowers are following me around the room. It’s creepy.
Leatherette, spikes, and boucle shouldn’t work, but this is fantastic! By BeTrueApparel
I’ve seen men look good in cropped pants, but honey, those pleats have got to go! Also, your contouring could use some more blending. Just saying.
That, in case you were curious, is supposed to be a fox.
To take something as humble as a denim blazer and elevate it like this maker did is positively magic. No wonder the maker is know as WitchiWomen!
You don’t need to be an engineering major to know that when she raises her arms, there is going to be a construction-related accident.
You’re not fooling anyone. That’s two hand towels sewn together. You could have at least washed them first…
Cropped asymmetrical jodphurs are NOT a trend we’re going to be seeing this spring. I hope.
’80s embroidered jacket. So good! By WavyWall
Looks like someone’s got their ponies in a bunch.
Yellow means caution, right?
See? It can be done well. By Zanaani
Sometimes, I get to thinking fashion in the ’80s wasn’t so bad, then something like this pops up. Point taken.
I had to crop this photo. Suffice to say those are very tight and not quite opaque pants.
Is that blood? Maybe, but sometimes, it’s better not to ask any questions.
Adorable! This is a trend I could get behind! By reMusedClothing, whose shop is full of wonders!
I realize this vest is already cropped, but there’s still too much of it. Keep cutting. I’ll let you know when to stop.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
March 7, 2019 at 7:14 am
LOL. Most are…well…bad. Do like that one jean jacket though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2019 at 7:49 am
That jacket is beautiful!
LikeLike
March 7, 2019 at 7:44 am
Interesting
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2019 at 7:50 am
Ha! As in “May you live in interesting times.”
LikeLike
March 7, 2019 at 7:48 am
Jean jacket was my fav! Had to check it out and darn it’s a XS/Small. So would have bought that cutie if it was bigger! – Karen
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2019 at 7:51 am
Same! Maybe we can send the maker our own jackets, and they will tailor them for us…
LikeLike
March 7, 2019 at 8:50 am
Not everyday wear but some of it is …ok
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2019 at 9:43 am
Agreed. I’m just always trying to get things longer. It’s frustrating to me when everything starts out too short. That makes it extra stupid on me.
LikeLike