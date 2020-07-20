Spilling the Beans

Bweano

Growing up, Bean Dawson (A.K.A. Bweano) spent a lot of time watching makeup artists in the internet, but she thought she could do better. She wasn’t satisfied with the predictable, predictably pretty looks she kept seeing, so she vowed to march to her own drummer. She seems to be attaining her goals, beautifully (mostly). Some of her looks are way, way out there, but she does a wonderful job with them, whatever her idea.

“Each day is different. Today, I’ll make a headpiece out of teddy bears, tomorrow I’ll turn my face into Candyland. I love taking things, weird things, cute things, old things, anything and turning them into looks.” – Bean Dawson to PAPER MAG

To make her work even better, Dawson is also very socially conscious. She’s made certain that the looks she does are executed using exclusively cruelty-free products. I am so impressed to find such a talented young person with such a sense of responsibility.

You can follow the always-interesting Bean Dawson on Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok.